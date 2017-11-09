Champlin City Council 9-11-2017

2. Resolution No. 2017-90 Declaring Cost to be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for the 2017 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21603)



3. Resolution No. 2017-91 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the Cartway Road Trail (Improvement Project No. 21703)



4. Approve Amendment to the Interim Acting Compensation Proposal