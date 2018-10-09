- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
July 23, 2018 Work Session
August 13, 2018 Work Session
August 27, 2018 Work Session
August 27, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
September 10, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Oath of Office for Sergeant Mike Kennedy, Officers Justin Mikel, Joel Rodriguest, Rocco Desylvester, and CSO Ryan Schlesiger
2. TH169 Project Update
3. Overview of EDA Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. 2019 - 2021 Legal Services and Prosecution Services Contracts
5. Reschedule October 8th Council Meeting Due to Columbus Day Holiday and November 12th Council Meeting Due to Veterans Day Holiday
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
6. Resolution No. 2018-68 Declaring Cost to Be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for 2018 Street Improvements Within the Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No. 21801)
7. Resolution No. 2018-69 Accepting Feasibility Study and Ordering the Public Hearing for Street Improvements on Dean Avenue, Miller Road, East River Entry, and Dayton Road Within the TH169 (Improvement Project No. 21309)
8. Resolution No. 2018-70 Certifying the 2019 Proposed City Property Tax Levy, the 2019 Preliminary Operating Budget and Establish a Public Meeting Date and Resolution No. 2018-71 Approving 2019 Proposed HRA Property Tax Levy for Economic Development Activities
- 9. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 9-10-2018
Loading the player...