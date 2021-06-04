Champlin City Council 8-27-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
August 13, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
August 27, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. TH169 Project Update
2. Overview of Council and EDA Worksession Discussions
- 9. Consent Agenda
1. Accept Parks, Recreation and Trails Section of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
4. Resolution No. 2018-62 Approving a Variance to the Front Yard Setback for a Single Family Home at 620 Dayton Road: Nadezhda Martnyuk (Project 2018-12)
5. Resolution No. 2018-63 Approving a Lot Split of 306 Dean Avenue East and Resolution No. 2018-64 Waiving Preliminary Plat and Approving a Final Plat Known as Villas at Waters Edge Second Addition: Accent Enterprises (Project 2018-03)
6. Resolution No. 2018-65 Rejecting the Bids for The Mill Pond Access Trails and Bridges Project (Improvement Project 21719)
7. Resolution No. 2018-66 Rejecting the Bids for White Oaks Addition/Rosemill Lane Area Mill and Overlay (Improvement Project 21803)
- 12. Adjournment
