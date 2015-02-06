Champlin City Council 8-24-2020

7.1 City hall will be closed on Monday, September 7th for the Labor Day Holiday



EDA Meeting - Monday, September 14th at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers



City Council Meeting - Monday, September 14th at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers



Champlin Farmers Market is held on Wednesdays, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in the Ice Forum parking lot



The League of Women Voters/Women of Today will be hosting the 2020 candidate forum on Wednesday, September 2nd at 7:00 pm at City Hall. The Forum will include SD 36, HD 36A and City Council (ward 3 and 4) candidates. This event will be without a live audience and can be viewed online.