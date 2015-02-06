Champlin City Council 8-24-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Approval of Agenda
- 5. Adoption of Minutes
5.1 August 10, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 6. Approval of Bills
6.1 Bills List - August 24, 2020
Check Report - August 24, 2020
- 7. Announcements
7.1 City hall will be closed on Monday, September 7th for the Labor Day Holiday
EDA Meeting - Monday, September 14th at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers
City Council Meeting - Monday, September 14th at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers
Champlin Farmers Market is held on Wednesdays, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in the Ice Forum parking lot
The League of Women Voters/Women of Today will be hosting the 2020 candidate forum on Wednesday, September 2nd at 7:00 pm at City Hall. The Forum will include SD 36, HD 36A and City Council (ward 3 and 4) candidates. This event will be without a live audience and can be viewed online.
- 8. Special Presentations
8.1 Introduction of Interim Fire Chief Richard Kline
8.2 Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
9.1 Resolution Declaring Cost to be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of the Assessment Roll for Champlin Heights Addition and Garfield Avenue, Improvement Project No. 22001
9.2 Resolution Declaring Cost to be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of the Assessment Roll for the 2020 Edgewater Gardens Project. Improvement Project No. 22002
9.2 Resolution Declaring Cost to be Assessed, and Ordering Preparation of the Assessment Roll for the 2020 Edgewater Gardens Project. Improvement Project No. 220029.3 Resolution Approving Plans and Specifications and Order Advertisements of Bids for Parking Lot Improvement for Mississippi Crossings, Improvement Project No. 21309
9.4 Appointment of Full-Time Police Officer
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
11.1 Resolution Approving a Final Plat, Resolution Approving a Final Planned Unit Development Plan, and Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance Amending the City of Champlin Zoning Map Relative to Property Known as Champlin Mississippi Crossing Second Addition
11.2 Resolution Approving Plans and Specifications and Order Advertisement of Bids for City-Wide Water Meter Replacement Project, Improvement Project No. 21914
- 12. Adjournment
-
Champlin City Council 8-24-2020
Loading the player...