- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
July 24, 2017 Worksession
July 24, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
August 14, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Appointment of Full Time Police Officer
3. Appointment of Parks and Public Works Administrative Assistant
4. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 782 Rezoning Property Known as The Cove at Brittany Park, Resolution No. 2017-67 Approving the Final Planned Unit Development Plan and Resolution No. 2017-68 Approving the Final Plat for an 11 Lot Single Family Subdivision Known as The Cove at Brittany Park: Landmark Development (Project 2017-12)
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
5. Approve Purchase Agreement for the Sale of City-Owned Property Known as Galloway Estates
- 12. Unfinished Business
6. Resolution No. 2017-69 Approving Cooperative Construction Agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation for the Reconstruction of Trunk Highway 169 Between East Hayden Lake Road and Mississippi River Bridge, State Project Number 2750-88, and City of Champlin Improvement Project No. 21309 and Resolution No. 2017-70 Ordering a Feasibility Study for Street Improvements on Dean Avenue, Miller Road, East River Entry, and Dayton Road with the Trunk Highway 169 Improvements, Improvement Project No. 21309
- 13. New Business
7. Approve Joint Funding Agreement for a Mississippi River Stream Gauge on the Anoka-Champlin Bridge
- 14. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 8-14-2017
