Champlin City Council 8-13-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
July 16, 20218 Special Session
July 16, 2018 Work Session
July 23, 2018 Regular Meeting
- 6. Bills:
August 3, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. TH169 Project Update
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Accept Resignation of Police Officer Kyle Steever
- 10. Open Forum
4. Open Forum Response in Regard to Concerns Expressed at July 23, 2018 Council Meeting
- 11. Public Hearings
5. Resolution No. 2018-59 Approving the Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License for Target Corporation
6. Resolution No. 2018-60 Approving On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License for Tilu Dulur (d.b.a. ARIGATO Steakhouse and Sushi Bar)
- 12. New Business
7. Resolution No. 2018-61 Approving the Planned Unit Development Amendment for Cedars at Elm Creek
- 13. Adjournment