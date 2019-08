2. Resolution No. 2019-58 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for 2019 Mill and Overlay (Improvement Project No. 21904) 3. Resolution No. 2019-59 Approving the Close Out of the Private Improvement Project of Reserve at Elm Creek 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Additions (6138, 6158, 6164)

4. Appointment of Utilities Superintendent

5. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 815 Rezoning Property Located at 11351 Aquila Drive: EAH Sports LLC (Project 2019-11)