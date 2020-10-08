- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Approval of Agenda
- 5. Adoption of Minutes
5.1 July 27, 2020 Work Session
5.2 July 27, 2020 Regular Meeting
- 6. Approval of Bills
6.1 Bills List - August 10, 2020
Check Report - August 10, 2020
Refund Check Register UB - August 10, 2020
- 7. Announcements
7.1 The State Primary Election is Tomorrow - Tuesday, August 11th. Polls are Open from 7:00 am - to 8:00 pm
If you are here to address the City Council Under Open Forum, Please Complete a Public Comment Form Located on the Table Near the Entrance and Give it to the City Clerk at this Time.
Joint Meeting with the City of Anoka - Thursday, August 20th at 6:00 pm at Greenhaven Event Center in Anoka
Council Worksession - Monday, August 24th at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers
Council Meeting - Monday, August 24th at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers
Champlin Farmers Market is held on Wednesdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in the Ice Forum Parking Lot
- 8. Special Presentations
8.1 Update on 2020 Street Improvement Projects
- 9. Open Forum
9.1 Open Forum Response - Mask Requirement for Elected Officials
- 10. Public Hearings
10.1 Resolution Approving the Revocation of Five Conditional User Permits that are no Longer Observed
10.2 Resolutions Approving Vacations of Public Easements and Right-of-Way Encumbering the Plat of Champlin Mississippi Crossing
- 11. Unfinished Business
11.1 First Reading of an Ordinance Amending Section 58, Article IV Regarding Snowmobiles, Motorized Dirt Bikes and All-Terrain Vehicles
- 12. New Business
12.1 Approve West Mississippi River Regional Trail Agreement with Three Rivers Park District
12.2 Resolution Awarding the Sale of $8,690,000 General Obligation Improvement, Equipment and Utility Bonds, Series 2020A
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 8-10-2020
