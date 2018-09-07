- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Alleigance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
June 25, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
July 9, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of 2017 Financial Report
2. TH169 Project Update
3. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 799 Amending Chapter 6 - Alcoholic Beverages
5. Appointment of 2018 Election Judges
6. Draft Housing and Land Use Plans - 2040 Comprehensive Plan
7. Resolution No. 2018-49 Appointing Deputy Clerk for Election Purposes
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
8. Resolution No. 2018-50 Waiving Preliminary Plat and Approving a Final Plat and Resolution NO. 2018-51 Approving a Site Plan, Including a PUD Variance, to Construct a 7,600 Square Foot Dental Office Building at 11942 Business Park Boulevard: Champlin Family Dental (Project 2018-10)
9. Resolution No. 2018-52 Denying a 7.5 Foot Variance to the Front Yard Setback for an Attached Garage and a Conditional Use Permit to Construct an Attached Garage Exceeding 1,000 Square Feet at 12154 Mississippi Drive: Rick and Linda Moore (Project 2018-09)
10. Resolution No. 2018-53 Approving a Lot Split at 12012 Mississippi Drive and Five Foot Variances to the 80 Foot Minimum Lot Width for the New Lots: Parent Custom Homes (Project 2018-08)
11. Resolution No. 2018-54 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering Bids for the Mill Pond Access Trails and Bridges (Improvement Project No. 21719)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 7-9-2018
Loading the player...