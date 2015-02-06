Champlin City Council 7-27-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Approval of Agenda
- 5. Adoption of Minutes
5.1 July 13, 2020 Work Session
5.2 July 13, 2020 Regular Session
5.3 July 20, 2020 Work Session
- 6. Approval of Bills
6.1 Bills List - July 27, 2020
Check Report - July 27, 2020
Refund Check Register UB - July 27, 2020
- 7. Announcements
7.1 Council Worksession - Monday, August 3rd at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers
Council Worksession - Monday, August 10th at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers
City Council Meeting - Monday, August 10th at 7:00 pm in the Council Chambers
State Primary Election - Tuesday, August 11th, Polls Open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm
dinner and a Movie - Friday, August 14th at Andrews Park. Movie will Start at Dusk (8:40 pm)
The Champlin Farmers Market is Held on Wednesdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in the Ice Forum Parking Lot
- 8. Special Presentations
8.1 Overview of Worksession Discussion
Report PDF
- 9. Consent Agenda
9.1 Appointment to Planning Commission
9.2 Award Bid for the West River Park Trail Reconstruction Project
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
11.1 Resolution Approving a Conditional Use Permit to Construct an Attached Garage that Exceeds the 1,000 Square Foot Size Threshold at 713 Bradford Avenue: Kevin and Valerie Logering (Project 2020-12)
11.2 Resolution Approving a Conditional Use Permit to Install an In-Ground Pool within the Mississippi River Corridor at 837 Bradford Avenue: Jennifer Washburn (Project 2020-13)
11.3 First Reading of a Rezoning, Resolution Approving a Preliminary Plat, Resolution Approving a Preliminary Planned Unit Development Plan and Resolution Approving a Site Plan or a Public Pavilion and Riverfront Improvements Including a Seven - Foot Building Setback Variance on 10.6 Acres Generally Located North of Trunk Highway 169 and Southwest of East River Parkway
11.4 First Reading of an Ordinance Amending Section 58, Article IV Regarding Snowmobiles, Motorized Dirt Bikes and All-Terrain Vehicles
11.5 In-Person Absentee Voting Location for the November 3, 2020 General Election
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 7-27-2020
Loading the player...