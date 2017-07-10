- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
July 10, 2017 Worksession
Ju;u 10, 2017 Regular Session
July 10, 2017 Closed Meeting
- 6. Bills
July 24, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Council Committee Quarterly Reports
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Resolution No. 2017-64 Amending the Policy for Notification of Proposal to Increase the Rates of Utility Franchise, Storm Water, and Street Lighting Fees
4. Approve Change Order No 2 for Elm Creek Dam (Improvement Project No. 21008)
5. Approve Change Order No 1 for Flood Control Berm in Elm Creek Park Reserve (Improvement Project No. 21609)
6. Approve Amendments to the Champlin Cemetery Rules and Regulations
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
7. Resolution No. 2017-65 Approving a Conditional Use Permit to Construct an In-Ground Swimming Pool at 10984 Mississippi Drive: Brent Parent (Project 2017-15)
8. Resolution No. 2017-66 Approving a Conditional Use Permit Amendment Extending Operating Hours for a Restaurant at 12379 Champlin Drive: Phil Lutgen, Pour Wine and Bistro (Project 2017-17)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 7-24-2017
Loading the player...