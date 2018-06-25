- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
June 25, 2018 Work Session
July 9, 2018 Work Session
July 9, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
July 23, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of 2017 E Department Annual Report
2. TH169 Project Update
3. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. Approve Contract with SCT Inspections
5. Resolution No. 2018-55 Approving the Cooperative Construction Agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation for the Construction of Trail, Pedestrian Bridge, Lighting, Storm Sewer, Watermain, and Bridge Rehabilitation on Trunk Highway 169 Right-of-Way Between East Hayden Lake Road and Dean Avenue - State Project Number 2750-96
6. Resolution No. 2018-56 Approving the Limited Use Permit with the State of Minnesota for State Project No. 2750-96 for the Mill Pond Access Trails and Bridges (Improvement Project No. 21719)
- 10. Open Forum
7. Champlin Sinclair Access Restrictions During TH 169 Improvement Project
- 11. Unfinished Business
8. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 799 Amending Chapter 6 - Alcoholic Beverages
- 12. New Business
9. Resolution No. 2018-57 Approving a Conditional Use Permit to Install an Electronic Message Center Sign at G-Will Liquors, 12153 Champlin Drive: Grant Rademacher (Project 2018-11)
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 7-23-2018
Loading the player...