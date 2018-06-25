Champlin City Council 7-23-2018

4. Approve Contract with SCT Inspections



5. Resolution No. 2018-55 Approving the Cooperative Construction Agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation for the Construction of Trail, Pedestrian Bridge, Lighting, Storm Sewer, Watermain, and Bridge Rehabilitation on Trunk Highway 169 Right-of-Way Between East Hayden Lake Road and Dean Avenue - State Project Number 2750-96



6. Resolution No. 2018-56 Approving the Limited Use Permit with the State of Minnesota for State Project No. 2750-96 for the Mill Pond Access Trails and Bridges (Improvement Project No. 21719)