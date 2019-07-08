Champlin City Council 7-22-2019

3. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 814 Amending Section 126-381 of the Zoning Ordinance Regarding Size Allowances for Accessory Buildings (Project 2019-07)



4. Resolution No. 2019-53 Appointing a Designate and Alternate to the Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission and Resolution No. 2019-54 Appointing a Designate and Alternate to the West Mississippi Watershed Management Commission