- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
July 8, 2019 Regular Session
July 8, 2019 Work Session
- 6. Bills:
July 22, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Proclamation Recognizing 33 Years of Service to the Champlin Community by Northland School of Dance Owner Teresa Rolf
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 814 Amending Section 126-381 of the Zoning Ordinance Regarding Size Allowances for Accessory Buildings (Project 2019-07)
4. Resolution No. 2019-53 Appointing a Designate and Alternate to the Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission and Resolution No. 2019-54 Appointing a Designate and Alternate to the West Mississippi Watershed Management Commission
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
5. Resolution No. 2019-55 Approving a Preliminary Plat for a Five-Lot Single Family Residential Subdivision Known as Avery Estates: Mike Avery, MT Builders and City of Champlin (Project 2019-10)
6. First Reading of an Ordinance Rezoning Property Located at 11351 Aquila Drive from Commercial Highway (C-H- / PUD to Commercial General Business (C-2) / PUD and Resolution No. 2019-56 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for a Commercial Recreational Use (X-Golf): EAH SPORTS LLC (Project 2019-11)
7. Resolution No. 2019-57 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the 2019 Mill and Overlay Project (Improvement Project No. 21904)
8. Resolution No. 2019-58 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the Landscape Improvements Along TH 169 (Improvement Project No 21909)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 7-22-2019
