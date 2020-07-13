Champlin City Council 7-13-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
June 22, 2020 Worksession
June 22, 2020 Regular Session
- 6. Bill
July 13, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Update on 2020 Street Improvement Projects
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Appointment to Park and Recreation Commission
4. Approve Change Order No. 1 for Water Tower No. 1 Rehabilitation (Improvement Project No. 22003)
5. Resolution Providing for the SAle of $8,690,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A
6. Approve Agreement for Acquisition of Trail Easement Adjacent to Paul Wethern Park
7. Award Bid for the Champlin Ice Forum Roof Replacement Project
8. Approve Revisions to City of Champlin Debt Management Policy
9. Authorize Design and Bidding Services for City-Wide Water Meter Replacement Project (Improvement Project No. 21914)
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
10. Resolution Vacating Dowlin Street Right of Way Within the Plat Limits of Champlin Mississippi Crossing
- 12. Adjournment