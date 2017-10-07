- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
June 26, 2017 Worksession
June 26, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
July 10, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Oath of Office for Police Chief Ty Schmidt and Sergeant Matt Smith
2. Presentation of Annual Financial Report
3. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. Appointment of Full Time Police Officer
5. Resolution No. 2017-62 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by The City for the Mill and Overlay Improvements Within Anderson Estates and The Preserve at Elm Creek 2nd and 3rd Additions, Improvement Project No. 21702
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearing
6. Resolution No. 2017-63 Approving the On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor and Sunday Sales License for Mann Theatres, Inc. (D.B.A. Champlin 14 Theatre)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 7-10-2017
