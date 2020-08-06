- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
March 23, 2020 Worksession
March 27, 2020 Emergency Meeting
May 11, 2020 Worksession #2
May 26, 2020 Worksession
May 26, 2020 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
June 8, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report
2. NPDES And ERC Annual Report
3. Award Environmental Resource Commission Landscaping for Water Quality Grants
4. Overview of Worksession Discussion
5. Update on 2020 Street Improvement Projects
- 9. Consent Agenda
6. Approve Advertising for Bids for the Replacement of the Champlin Ice Forum Roof
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
7. First Reading of an Ordinance Amendment Regarding Mobile Food Units
8. Resolution No. 2020-48 Approving a Lot Split of Property Located at 1409 Winnetka Avenue: Brad Bethke (Project 2020-03)
9. Resolution No. 2020-49 Related to Absentee Voting for the Primary Election
10. Resolution No. 2020-50 Approving an Administration Amendment to the Tax increment Financing Plan for Mississippi Crossings Tax Increment Financing District (A Redevelopment District) and Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Purchase and Development Assistance Agreement and Related Documents
11. Allow Adult League Contactless Play to Begin June 14, 2020
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 6-8-2020
