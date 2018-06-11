Champlin City Council 6-26-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
June 11, 2018 Worksession
June 11, 2018 Regular Session
June 18, 2018 Work Plan Priority Worksession
- 6. Bills
June 25, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. TH169 Project Update
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
1. Appointment of 2018 Election Judges
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
4. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt ordinance No. 798 Amending Chapter 38 - Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions, Section 38-70 - Unlawful Acts
5. First Reading of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 6 - Alcoholic Beverages
- 12. Adjournment