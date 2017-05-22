Champlin City Council/EDA Meeting 6-26-2017

- Champlin City Council 6/26/2017
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
June 12, 2017 Worksession
June 12, 2017 Regular Session
June 19, 2017 Worksession
- 6. Bills
June 26, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Proclamation Recognizing Police Chief David Kolb
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Resolution No. 2017-55 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the Mill and Overlay Improvements within Anderson Estates and The Preserve at Elm Creek 2nd and 3rd Additions (Improvement Project No. 21702)
4. Appointment of Police Chief
5. Approve Change Order No. 1 for SCADA System Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21405)
6. Approve Execution of a Joint Cooperation Agreement Between the City of Champlin and Hennepin County for Participation in the Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant Program in Fiscal Years 2018-2020
7. Accept Resignation of Public Works Secretary Tara Olson
8. Approve Interim/Acting Compensation
- 10. Open Forum
9. Response Regarding Proclamation Request from June 12th Council Mtg.
- 11. Public Hearing
10. Ordinance No. 782 Modifying Chapter 6 and Chapter 22 Establishing Conditions for Alcohol Sales in Movie Theaters and Background Check Fees
- 12. New Business
11. Approve Joint Funding for a Mississippi River Stream Gauge on the Anoka-Champlin Bridge: City of Champlin
12. First Reading of a Rezoning of Outlot A, First Reading of a Rezoning of Lot 1, Block 1 Applewood Pointe, Resolution No. 2017-56 Approving a Preliminary Plat, Resolution 2017-57 Approving a Site Plan and Resolution No. 2017-58 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for an 85 Unit Senior Housing Development Known as Applewood Pointe of Champlin at Mississippi Crossings: United Properties (Project 017-09)
13. Resolution No. 2017-59 Approving a Conditional Use Permit Amendment Allowing Live Music on the Outdoor Patio and Resolution No. 2017-60 Extending Outdoor Bar/Kiosk Serving Hours at Willy McCoy's Bar and Grill, 12450 Business Park Boulevard: Tom DeQuattro, (Project 2017-13B)
- 13. Adjournment
- Champlin EDA Meeting 6-27-2017
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Approval of Minutes:
May 22, 2017 Regular Meeting
June 12, 2017 Closed Meeting
1. Overview of June 12th Closed Meeting
2. Broker Proposal - Crossings
3. Asset Management Plan - Crossings
- 5. Adjournment
Champlin City Council/EDA Meeting 6-26-2017
