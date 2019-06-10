Champlin City Council 6-24-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
June 10, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
June 24, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution No. 2019-50 Approving Minnesota Laws 2019, First Special Session, Chapter 6, Article 7, Section 6
3. Approve Change Order No. 1 for Parking Access at Hayden Lake Road for the Mill Pond Access Trails and Bridges (Improvement Project No. 21719)
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
4. First Reading of an Ordinance Amending Section 126-381 of the Zoning Ordinance Regarding Accessory Building Sizes (Project 2019-07)
5. Resolution No. 2019-51 Ordering a Feasibility Study for Garfield Avenue and Champlin Heights Addition Street and Utility Improvements (Improvement Project No. 22001)
- 12. Adjournment