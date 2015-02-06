Champlin City Council 6-22-2020

2. Resolution Delegating Authority for COVID-1 Preparedness Plan to City Administrator and Emergency Management Director



3. Waive First Reading/Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance Amending Chapter 30, Article IV - Charitable Gambling



4. Resolution Approving Lawful Gambling to be Conducted by the Champlin Dayton Athletic Association at Chili Lime, LLC (DBA Brothers Tavern)



5. Approval of WSB Construction Services Proposal for the Jersey Ave/Kentucky Ave/Louisiana Ave Area, Improvement Project No. 22005



6. Approval of WSB Construction Services Proposal for the 113th Ave/Xenia Ave Street Improvements, Improvement Project No 22004



7. Resolution Ordering a Feasibility Study for Dean Avenue Improvement Project No. 22101



8. Resolution Ordering a Feasibility Study for Maryland Ave - Brooklyn Heights Improvement Project No. 22102



9. Resolution Ordering a Feasibility Study for Hidden Oaks Lane - Woods Trail Area Improvement Project No. 22103



10. Approve Final Payment to Minnesota Paving & Materials (Formerly Hardrives Inc.) for Anderson Estates and Preserve at Elm Creek 2nd and 3rd Additions Improvements, Improvement Project No. 21702



11. Resolution Appointing Election Judges