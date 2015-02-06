Champlin City Council 6-22-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
June 8, 2020 Worksession
June 8, 2020 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
June 22, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution Delegating Authority for COVID-1 Preparedness Plan to City Administrator and Emergency Management Director
3. Waive First Reading/Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance Amending Chapter 30, Article IV - Charitable Gambling
4. Resolution Approving Lawful Gambling to be Conducted by the Champlin Dayton Athletic Association at Chili Lime, LLC (DBA Brothers Tavern)
5. Approval of WSB Construction Services Proposal for the Jersey Ave/Kentucky Ave/Louisiana Ave Area, Improvement Project No. 22005
6. Approval of WSB Construction Services Proposal for the 113th Ave/Xenia Ave Street Improvements, Improvement Project No 22004
7. Resolution Ordering a Feasibility Study for Dean Avenue Improvement Project No. 22101
8. Resolution Ordering a Feasibility Study for Maryland Ave - Brooklyn Heights Improvement Project No. 22102
9. Resolution Ordering a Feasibility Study for Hidden Oaks Lane - Woods Trail Area Improvement Project No. 22103
10. Approve Final Payment to Minnesota Paving & Materials (Formerly Hardrives Inc.) for Anderson Estates and Preserve at Elm Creek 2nd and 3rd Additions Improvements, Improvement Project No. 21702
11. Resolution Appointing Election Judges
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Unfinished Business
12. Second Reading and Adoption and Authorize Publication Summary of Ordinance No. 826 Amending Chapter 30- Licenses and Chapter 22 - Fees Regarding Mobile Food Units (Project 2020-06)
- 13. New Business
13. Resolution Approving a Waiver of Plat/Lot Split for Property Located at 11261 West River Road: Brad Bethke, Island Rentals LLC (Project 2020-07)
14. Resolution Approving a Conditional Use Permit for an Inground Swimming Pool within the Mississippi River Corridor at 11816 Mississippi Drive: Ryan Sabas (Project 2020-08)
- 14. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 6-22-2020
