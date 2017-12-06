- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
May 15, 2017 Worksession
May 22, 2017 Worksession
May 22, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
June 12, 2107
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Authorize Plans and Specifications for Installation of a Rain Garden/Pond on Independence Avenue
3. Approve Hiring of New Police Officers
4. Accept Resignation of Police Chief Kolb and Officers Wentworth and Gnerre
5. Authorize Change Order No. 1 for the Municipal Campus Retaining Walls, Improvement Project No. 21607
6. Resolution No. 2017-48 for the City of Champlin Limited use Permit with the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation for a Pedestrian Trail in the Right-of-Way of T.H. 169 Between Hayden Lake Road and the Mississippi River
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearing
7. Review 2016 National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Program
- 12. Unfinished Business
8. Resolution No. 2017-49 Approving the On-Sale Wine License Application for Christine Diebel
- 13. New Business
9. Resolution NO. 2017-50 Approving a Preliminary Plat and Resolution No. 2017-51 Approving a Site Plan, Including Site Variances, to Construct a 3,600 Foot Multi-Tenant Retail Building and Resolution NO. 2017-52 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for a 2,200 Square Foot Restaurant (Tim Hortons): Hempel Companies (Project 2017-07)
10. First Reading of an Ordinance Rezoning from Residential Agricultural (R-A) to Single Family Residential (R-1)/Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Resolution No. 2017-53 Approving a Preliminary PUD Plan and Resolution No. 2017-54 Approving a Preliminary Plat for an Eleven Lot Single Family Residential Subdivision Known as The Cove at Brittany Park: Landmark Development (Project 2017-12)
- 14. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 6-12-2017
