Champlin City Council 6-10-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
May 28, 2019 Work Session
May 28, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
June 10, 2019
- 7. Bills
June 10, 2019
- 8. Announcements
- 9. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of Environmental Resources Commission Grant Award Certificates: Landscaping for Water Quality and Environmental Education
2. Presentation of 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report
3. Presentation of 2018 Police Department Annual Report
- 10. Consent Agenda
4. Resolution No. 2019-41 Approving the Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the 2019 Mill and Overlay (Improvement Project No. 21904)
5. Resolution No. 2019-42 Requesting Advance Funding for the Construction of Municipal State Aid Projects from the City of Champlin's State Aid Construction Account
6. Resolution No. 2019-43 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for White Oaks Addition-Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)
7. Resolution No. 2019-44 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimbuse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for Westwood North 2nd Addition (Improvement Project No. 21701)
8. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 813 Amending the Zoning Map from Emery Village Reserve 3rd Addition: Thompson Townhomes LLC (Project 2019-04)
9. Resolution No. 2019-45 Adopting the Assessment for Trunk, Source and Storage Fees
10. Approve Tobacco Sale License for Champlin Cigar and E-Cig
11. Approve Change Order No. 1 for 2019 Street Reconstruction Project (Improvement Project No. 21901)
12. Approve Engineering Services Agreement for Westwood North 2nd Addition and Xylon Avenue (Improvement Project No. 21701) and White Oaks Trail/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)
- 11. Open Forum
13. Response to Resident Regarding Future West River Road Off-Road Trail
- 12. Public Hearings
14. Review 2018 National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Program/ERC Annual Report
- 13. New Business
15. Resolution No. 2019-46 Approving Cooperative Construction Agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation for Landscaping Along T.H. 169 from Cash 12 (Hayden Lake Road) to the Mississippi River, Within the City of Champlin, SAP 193-101-012 (Improvement Project No. 21909) and Resolution No. 2019-47 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering Advertisement of Bids for Landscape Improvement Along T.H. 169 (Improvement Project No. 21909)
- 14. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 6-10-2019
Loading the player...