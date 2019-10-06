Champlin City Council 6-10-2019

4. Resolution No. 2019-41 Approving the Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the 2019 Mill and Overlay (Improvement Project No. 21904)



5. Resolution No. 2019-42 Requesting Advance Funding for the Construction of Municipal State Aid Projects from the City of Champlin's State Aid Construction Account



6. Resolution No. 2019-43 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for White Oaks Addition-Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)



7. Resolution No. 2019-44 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimbuse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for Westwood North 2nd Addition (Improvement Project No. 21701)



8. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 813 Amending the Zoning Map from Emery Village Reserve 3rd Addition: Thompson Townhomes LLC (Project 2019-04)



9. Resolution No. 2019-45 Adopting the Assessment for Trunk, Source and Storage Fees



10. Approve Tobacco Sale License for Champlin Cigar and E-Cig



11. Approve Change Order No. 1 for 2019 Street Reconstruction Project (Improvement Project No. 21901)



12. Approve Engineering Services Agreement for Westwood North 2nd Addition and Xylon Avenue (Improvement Project No. 21701) and White Oaks Trail/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)