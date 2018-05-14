Champlin City Council 5-29-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
May 14, 2018 Worksession
May 14, 2018 Worksession, After Council Meeting
- 6. Bills
May 29, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. TH169 Project Update
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Award License for the Sale of Consumer Fireworks to TNT Fireworks at 8600 114th Ave N (Transient Merchant Tent in Cub Foods Parking Lot)
4. Award License for the In-Store Sale of Consumer Fireworks to Target
5. Resolution No. 2018-44 Authorizing Membership in the 4M Fund
- 10. Open Forum
6. Complaint at Dayton Road and Highway 169
- 11. Adjournment