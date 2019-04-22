Champlin City Council 5-28-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
April 22, 2019 Work Session
May 13, 2019 Work Session
May 13, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
May 28, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of 2018 Code Enforcement Annual Report
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Resolution No. 2019-36 Adopting the Hennepin County All-Hazards Mitigation Plan
4. Resolution No. 2019-37 Requesting State of Minnesota Consider Funding for the Mississippi Crossings Park Improvement Project
5. Resolution No. 2019-38 Approving the Bid and Awarding the Contract for Westwood North 2nd Addition (Improvement Project No. 21701) and White Oaks Addition-Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No 21803)
- 10. Open Forum
6. Response to Question Regarding Hennepin County Tax on Utility Bill
- 11. Public Hearings
7. Resolution No. 2019-39 Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specification and Ordering the 2019 Mill and Overlay (Improvement Project No. 21904)
- 12. New Business
8. Resolution No. 2019-40 Authorizing Submittal of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan to the Metropolitan Council
9. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Interim Ordinance No. 812 Establishing a Moratorium on the Approval of Establishment of Extended Stay Hotel, Motels or Lodging Establishments: City of Champlin (Project 2019-09)
- 13. Adjournment