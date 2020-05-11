- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
May 11, 2020 Worksession
May 11, 2020 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
May 26, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Appointment of Part Time Community Service Officer
3. Resolution No. 2020-45 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for Jersey Avenue/Kentucky Avenue/Louisiana Avenue Area (Improvement Project No. 22005)
4. Resolution No. 2020-46 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for Jersey Avenue/Kentucky Avenue/Louisiana Avenue Area (Improvement Project No. 22005)
5. Approve mill Pond restricted Property Declaration
- 10. Open forum
- 11. New Business
6. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 825 Amending the Zoning Ordinance Regarding Hotels and Extended Stay Hotels
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 5-26-2020
