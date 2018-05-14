- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
April 23, 2018 Worksession
April 23, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
May 14, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Environmental Resources Commission Grant Awards: Landscaping for Water Quality and Environmental Education
2. TH169 Project Update
3. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 796 Rezoning Lot 1, Block 1, Coler Farms from C-2 Commercial General Business/PUD to C-H Commercial Highway/PUD: Round Lake Commons, LLC (Project 2018-02)
5. Resolution NO. 2018-41 Advising the Disposition of of a Tax Forfeited Land
6. Approve License Agreement with Wets Builders
7. Resolution No. 2018-42 Reapproving the Final Plat for Champlin Elementary: Store Master Funding VIII, LLC
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
8. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 797 Amending Chapter 38 - Offenses & Miscellaneous Provisions, Article III - Offenses Involving Public Peace and Order, Section 38-70 - Unlawful Acts (Noise Ordinance): City of Champlin (Project 2018-06)
9. Resolution No. 2018-43 Extending Hours of Operation on TH169 Improvement Project from Dowlin Street South to East Hayden Lake Road
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 5-14-2018
