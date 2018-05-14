Champlin City Council 5-14-2018

4. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 796 Rezoning Lot 1, Block 1, Coler Farms from C-2 Commercial General Business/PUD to C-H Commercial Highway/PUD: Round Lake Commons, LLC (Project 2018-02)



5. Resolution NO. 2018-41 Advising the Disposition of of a Tax Forfeited Land



6. Approve License Agreement with Wets Builders



7. Resolution No. 2018-42 Reapproving the Final Plat for Champlin Elementary: Store Master Funding VIII, LLC