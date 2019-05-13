- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
April 22, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
May 13, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution No. 2019-33 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering the Public Hearing for the City Council Added 2019 Mill and Overlay Project (Improvement Project No. 21904)
3. Appointment of Park and Recreation Commission Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson
4. Appointment to Park and Recreation Commission
5. Resolution No. 2019-34 Requesting State of Minnesota Consider Funding for the Mississippi Crossing Park Improvement Project
6. Approve Engineering Services Agreement for 2019 Street Reconstruction (Improvement Project No. 21901)
7. Award License for the In-Store Sale of Consumer Fireworks to Target
8. Approve Environmental Resources Commission Grant Awards
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
9. Resolution No. 2019-35 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for a Charter School at 111 Dean Avenue Legally Described as Lot 1, Block 1, CHAMPLIN ELEMENTARY; MODERN MONTESSORI SCHOOL (Project 2019-06)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 5-13-2019
