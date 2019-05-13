Champlin City Council 5-13-2019

2. Resolution No. 2019-33 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering the Public Hearing for the City Council Added 2019 Mill and Overlay Project (Improvement Project No. 21904)



3. Appointment of Park and Recreation Commission Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson



4. Appointment to Park and Recreation Commission



5. Resolution No. 2019-34 Requesting State of Minnesota Consider Funding for the Mississippi Crossing Park Improvement Project



6. Approve Engineering Services Agreement for 2019 Street Reconstruction (Improvement Project No. 21901)



7. Award License for the In-Store Sale of Consumer Fireworks to Target



8. Approve Environmental Resources Commission Grant Awards