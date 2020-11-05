Champlin City Council 5-11-2020

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
April 27, 2020 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
May 11, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Approve Change Order No. 1 for White Oaks Addition/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803) and Westwood North 2nd Addition/2019 Xylon Avenue Rehabilitation Project (Improvement Project No. 21701)
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
4. Resolution No. 2020-43 Approving the Tap Room and Brewery Off-Sale Liquor License for Elm Creek Brewing Company
- 12. New Business
5. Resolution No. 2020-44 Denying a Request for a Variance to Exceed maximum Accessory Building Square Footage for Property Located at 10902 River Pines Drive North: Value Homes, LLC (Project 2020-02)
- 13. Adjournment