- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
March 19, 2018 Work Plan Priority Worksession
March 26, 2018 Worksession
March 26, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
April 9, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office
2. Presentation by Karen George, QCTV Executive Director, Regarding QCTV Programming
3. TH169 Project Update: Hayden Lake Road to Mississippi River Bridge
4. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
5. Appointment of Finance Director
6. Final Payment of Surfacing Contract for the Elm Creek Flood Control Berm (Improvement Project No. 21609)
7. Resolution No. 2018-32 Regarding Organics Recycling
8. Environmental Education and Project Grant Award
- 10. Open Forum
9. Response Regarding Tariffs for Off-Peak Electrical Usage Programs
10. Response Regarding Access to Champlin Sinclair During T.H.169 Reconstruction Project
- 11. New Business
11. Resolution No. 2018-33 Regarding Quiet Time Massage License Revocation
12. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 795 Amending Chapter 114 - Floodplain Regulations: City of Champlin (Project 2018-04)
13. Resolution No. 2018-34 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the Street Improvements Withing the Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No. 21801) and for the Elm Creek Parkway Street and Trail Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21705)
14. Resolution No. 2018-35 Accepting the Feasiblity Study and Ordering a Public Hearing for Street Improvements Within the White Oaks Addition/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 4-9-2018
Loading the player...