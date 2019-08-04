Champlin City Council 4-8-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
March 25, 2019 Work Session
March 25, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
April 8, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of Community Partnership to Award to Mr. Mark Uglem
2. Update Regarding North Metro Mayors Association Joint Cooperative Purchasing Program
3. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. Resolution No. 2019-24 Approving the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the 2019 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21901)
5. Appointment to Planning Commission
6. Appointment of IT Support Specialist
7. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 810 Rezoning the Property from R-A to R-1/PUD for a 56-Lot Single Family Residential Villa Development Known as Parkside Villas: Landmark Development (Project 2019-03)
8. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 811 Amending Chapter 22 Fees
9. Approve Interim/Acting Compensation
- 10. Open Forum
10. Response Regarding Traffic Management Concerns at TH 169/East River Entry
- 11. Adjournment