Champlin City Council 4-27-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
April 13, 2020 Worksession
April 13, 2020 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
April 27, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Consent Agenda
1. Approval of WSB Construction Services Proposal for The Edgewater Gardens Project (Improvement Project 22002)
2. Approval of WSB Construction Services Proposal for The Champlin Heights Addition and Garfield Avenue Project (Improvement Project 22001)
3. Approval of WSB Construction Services Proposal for The Water Tower No. 1 Rehabilitation (Improvement Project No. 22003)
- 9. Open Forum
- 10. New Business
4. Consider Request by Blue Ox Media to Forgo Burying Existing Xcel Energy Power Lines
- 11. Adjournment