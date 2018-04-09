- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
April 9, 2018 Worksession
April 9, 2018 Regular Session
April 16, 2018 Work Plan Priority Worksession
- 6. Bills
April 23, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 7. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of 2017 Anoka-Champlin Fire Department Annual Report
2. TH169 Project Update
3. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 8. Consent Agenda
4. Resolution No. 2018-36 Declaring the official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for the Street Improvement Within the Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No. 21801)
5. Reschedule May 28th Council Meeting to May 29th, Due to Memorial Day Holiday
6. Approve Final Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for the South Diamond Lake Road, Dupue Drive, and Mississippi View Estates (Improvement Project No. 20813)
7. Approve Change Order No. 1 and Final Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Wells 4 and 5 Raw Water Line Relocation (Improvement Project No. 21610)
8. Resolution No. 2018-37 Authorizing Preparation of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update for Transportation Element
9. Appointment of Full-Time Police Officer
10. License Agreement with PCiRoads for Highway 169 Project
- 9. Open Forum
- 10. Public Hearings
11. Resolution No. 2018-38 Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications and Ordering Street Improvement Within the White Oaks/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)
- 211. New Business
12. First Reading of a Rezoning, Resolution No. 2018-39 Approving a Site Plan, Including PUD Signage Variances for A 4,844 Square Foot Car Wash and Resolution No. 2018-40 Approving a Conditional Use Permit for a Car Wash Use Permit for a Car Wash Use on Lot 1, Block 1, Coloer Farms: Round Lake Commons LLC (Project 2018-02)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 4-23-2018
