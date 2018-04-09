Champlin City Council 4-23-2018

4. Resolution No. 2018-36 Declaring the official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for the Street Improvement Within the Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No. 21801)



5. Reschedule May 28th Council Meeting to May 29th, Due to Memorial Day Holiday



6. Approve Final Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for the South Diamond Lake Road, Dupue Drive, and Mississippi View Estates (Improvement Project No. 20813)



7. Approve Change Order No. 1 and Final Payment to Douglas-Kerr Underground, LLC for Wells 4 and 5 Raw Water Line Relocation (Improvement Project No. 21610)



8. Resolution No. 2018-37 Authorizing Preparation of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update for Transportation Element



9. Appointment of Full-Time Police Officer



10. License Agreement with PCiRoads for Highway 169 Project