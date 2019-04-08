Champlin City Council 4-22-2019

3. Resolution No. 219-25 Approving the Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for Street Improvements within Westwood North 2nd Addition, 2019 Xylon Avenue Rehabilitation Project (Improvement Project No. 21701)



4. Resolution No. 2019-26 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for the 2019 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21901)



5. Appoint to Park and Recreation Commission



6. Resolution No. 2019-27 Ordering a Feasibility Study for City Council Added 2019 Mill and Overlay Project (Improvement Project No. 21904)



7. Issue a Massage Therapy Business License to Me Time Massage Therapy Center, LLC; and a Massage Therapist License to Samantha Golobish