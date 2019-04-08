- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
April 8, 2019 Work Session
April 8, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
April 22, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of 2018 Anoka-Champlin Fire Department Annual Report
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Resolution No. 219-25 Approving the Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for Street Improvements within Westwood North 2nd Addition, 2019 Xylon Avenue Rehabilitation Project (Improvement Project No. 21701)
4. Resolution No. 2019-26 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for the 2019 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21901)
5. Appoint to Park and Recreation Commission
6. Resolution No. 2019-27 Ordering a Feasibility Study for City Council Added 2019 Mill and Overlay Project (Improvement Project No. 21904)
7. Issue a Massage Therapy Business License to Me Time Massage Therapy Center, LLC; and a Massage Therapist License to Samantha Golobish
- 10. Open Forum
8. Response Regarding Mill Pond Drawdown Pipe
- 11. Public Hearings
9. Resolution No. 2019-28 Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Street Improvement Project and Resolution No. 2019-29 Approving the Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the White Oaks Addition/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)
- 12. New Business
10. Resolution No. 2019-30 Approving a Comprehensive Land Use Plan Amendment, First Reading of an Ordinances Amending the Zoning Map, Resolution No. 2019-31 Approving a Preliminary Planned Unit Development Plan and Resolution No. 2019-32 Approving a Preliminary Plat for Emery Village Reserve 3rd Addition: Thompson Townhomes LLC (Project 2019-04)
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 4-22-2019
