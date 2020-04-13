Champlin City Council 4-13-2020

1. Approve Professional Design Services for Replacement of Refrigeration System at Ice Forum



2. Resolution No. 2020-38 Removing Various City of Champlin Properties Included in the Street Improvements Certified to Taxes for TH 169 - Crossings Project no. 21309



3. Resolution No. 2020-39 Approving the Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the 2020 Jersey Avenue/Kentucky Avenue/Louisiana Avenue Area (Improvement Project No. 22005)



4. Resolution No. 2020-40 Amending the Street Light Policy for Design Standards



5. Approve Change Order No. 2 for 2019 Street Reconstruction Project, Improvement Project No. 21901



6. Cancellation of Father Hennepin Festival Scheduled for June 12-14, 2020



7. Approve Interim Policy 2020-02 COVID-119 Program for Employees