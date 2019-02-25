Champlin City Council 3-25-2019

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
February 25, 2019 Work Session
February 25, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
March 11, 2019
March 25, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
2. Update on Mill Pond Access Trails/Bridges Project
3. Update on Elm Creek Stream Restoration - Phase III Project
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. Resolution No. 2019-20 Approving Amendments to the 2018 Budget
5. Resolution No. 2019-21 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering a Public Hearing for Street Improvements Within the White Oaks Addition/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)
6. Consider Awarding 2019 Street Sweeping Contract
7. Award License for the Sale of Consumer Fireworks to TNT Fireworks at 8600 114th Ave N (Transient Merchant Tent in Cub Foods Parking Lot)
8. Reschedule May 27th Cpuncil Meeting to May 28th Due to Memorial Holiday
9. Approve Final Payment for the SCADA System (Improvement Project No. 21405)
10. Approve Purchase of a Trackless Sidewalk and Trail Maintenance Machine and Snow Blower for Public Works
11. Approve Purchase of a Single Axel Plow Truck with Attached Equipment for Public Works
12. Ice Cream Vendor License for Blaine/Anoka Ice Cream
13. Approve Assessment of Sanitary Sewer Service Unclogging at 11732 Winnetka Avenue
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
14. Waive First Reading and Conduct Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 810 Rezoning the Property from R-A to R-1/PUD, Approve Resolution No. 2019-22 Approving the Parkside Villas Planned Unit Development Plan, and Approve Resolution No. 2019-23 Waiving Preliminary Plat and Approving Final Plat for a 56-Lot Single-Family Residential Villa Development Known as Parkside Villas: Landmark Development (Project 2019-03)
- 12. Adjournment