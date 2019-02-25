Champlin City Council 3-25-2019

4. Resolution No. 2019-20 Approving Amendments to the 2018 Budget



5. Resolution No. 2019-21 Accepting the Feasibility Study and Ordering a Public Hearing for Street Improvements Within the White Oaks Addition/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)



6. Consider Awarding 2019 Street Sweeping Contract



7. Award License for the Sale of Consumer Fireworks to TNT Fireworks at 8600 114th Ave N (Transient Merchant Tent in Cub Foods Parking Lot)



8. Reschedule May 27th Cpuncil Meeting to May 28th Due to Memorial Holiday



9. Approve Final Payment for the SCADA System (Improvement Project No. 21405)



10. Approve Purchase of a Trackless Sidewalk and Trail Maintenance Machine and Snow Blower for Public Works



11. Approve Purchase of a Single Axel Plow Truck with Attached Equipment for Public Works



12. Ice Cream Vendor License for Blaine/Anoka Ice Cream



13. Approve Assessment of Sanitary Sewer Service Unclogging at 11732 Winnetka Avenue