- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes:
February 27, 2017 Work Session
February 27, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
March 13, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution No. 2017-20 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the 2017 Trail Improvements (Improvement Project No 21608)
3. Resolution No. 2017-21 Approving Settlement Agreement and Disbursement of Funds for Right of Way Acquisition for Trunk Highway 169 (Improvement Project No. 21309)
4. Resolution No. 2017-22 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for the 2017 Andrews Park Field #5 Lighting Project (Improvement Project No. 21706)
5. Approve 2017 - 2019 LELS (Sergeants) Labor Agreement
6. Consider Awarding 2017 Street Sweeping Contract
7. Resolution No. 2017-23 Removing Street Mill and Overlay Certification to Taxes for 11021 Brittany Drive
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
8. Resolution No. 2017-24 Approving the Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easements Over Lots 5-9, Block 3, The Reserve at Elm Creek 3rd Addition: Gonyea Companies (Project No. 2016-27)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 3-13-2017
