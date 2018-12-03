Champlin City Council 3-12-2018

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
February 20, 2018 Worksession
February 26, 2018 Worksession
February 26, 2018 Regular Session
February 26, 2018 Closed Session
- 6. Bills
March 12, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. TH169 Project Update: Hayden Lake Road to Mississippi River Bridge
2. Update on Mill Pond Shoreland and Aquatic Habitat Restoration Project
3. Overview of February 26th Closed Session Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
4. Appointment of Full-Time Policer Officers
5. Consider Awarding 2018 Street Sweeping Contract
6. Approve Northland Park Hockey Rink Reconstruction Project
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
7. Resolution No. 2108-29 Approving the TH169 Traffic Management Plan
8. Overview of Body-Worn Cameras and Opportunity for Public Comment
- 12. Adjournment