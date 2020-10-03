- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
February 10, 2020 Work Session
February 24, 2020 Work Session #1
February 24, 2020 Regular Session
February 24, 2020 Work Session #2
- 6. Bills
March 9, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Award 2020 Street Sweeping Contract
3. Resolution No. 2020-31 Declaring the Official Intent of the City of Champlin to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from the Proceeds of Bonds Issued by the City for Garfield Avenue and Champlin Heights Addition (Improvement Project No. 22001)
4. Appointment of Community Development Specialist
5. Appointment of Chair and Vice Chair for Park and Recreation and Environmental Resources Commissions
6. Appointment to Park and Recreation Commission
- 10. Open Forum
7. Response to Resident Regarding a Privacy Fence
- 11. New Business
8. Resolution No. 2020-32 Accepting the Bid and Awarding the Contract for Champlin Heights Addition and Garfield Avenue (Improvement Project No. 22001)
9. First Reading of Ordinance Amending Section 126-389 of the Zoning Ordinance Regarding Fences (Project 2019-19)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 3-10-2020
