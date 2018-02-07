Champlin City Council 2-26-2018

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
February 7, 2018 Worksession
February 12, 2018 Worksession
February 12, 2018 Regular Session
February 12, 2018 Closed Session
February 20, 2018 Joint Meeting with Planning Commission
February 22, 2018 Worksession
- 6. Bills
February 26, 2018
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation from Three Rivers Park District Regarding Renaming of Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park to Mississippi Gateway Regional Park
2. Presentation of the 2017 Street Improvement Projects Communication Plan
3. TH169 Project Update: Hayden Lake Road to Mississippi River Bridge
4. Presentation of TH169 Traffic Management Plan
5. Update on Mill Pond Shoreland and Aquatic Habitat Restoration Improvement Project
6. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
7. Approve Final Payment for the Elm Creek Dam and Flood Mitigation (Improvement Project No. 21008)
8. Resolution No. 2018-25 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering Advertisement of Bids for the Street Improvement Within the Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No. 21801) and Resolution No. 2018-26 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering Advertisement of Bids for the Elm Creek Parkway Street and Trail Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21705)
9. Approve Joint Agreement Regarding Distribution of CDAA User Fees
10. Accept Resignation of Police Officer Terry Cassem
11. Resolution No. 2018-27 Supporting Mississippi Gateway Regional Park Name
12. Approve Change Order No. 2 for Anderson Estates and Preserve at Elm Creek 2nd & 3rd Addition Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21702)
13. Approve Final Payment to Blackstone Contractors, LLC for Municipal Campus Retaining Walls (Improvement Project No. 21607)
- 10. Open Forum
14. Follow up on Issues Raised at February 12, 2018 Open Forum
- 11. New Business
15. Resolution No. 2018-28 Accepting Bid and Awarding the Contract for Lift Station No. 5 Reconstruction (Improvement Project No. 21717)
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 2-26-2018
