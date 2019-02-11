Champlin City Council 2-25-2019

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
February 11, 2019 Work Session
February 11, 2019 Regular Session
February 11, 2019 Committee-of-the-Whole
February 19, 2019 Work Session
- 6. Bills
February 25, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution No. 2019-18 Approving the Plans and Specifications and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the 2019 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21901)
3. Resolution No. 2019-19 Restricting Parking on Municipal State Aid Route 116: 120th Avenue Between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kentucky Avenue
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Adjournment