- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
February 10, 2020 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
February 24, 2020
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Approve Purchase of Two Replacement Trucks for Public Works Department
3. Approve Purchase of a Single Axle Plow Truck with Attached Equipment for Public Works Department
4. Issue a Massage Therapist Business License to Kolo-Pan, LLC, and a Massage Therapist License to Jianbi Pang
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
6. Resolution No 2020-29 Approving the On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor and Sunday Sales License for Chili Lime Champlin LLC
7. Resolution No. 2020-30 Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications and Ordering Street Improvements for 113th Avenue and Xenia Avenue (Improvement Project No. 22004)
- 12. New Business
8. Waive First Reading/Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 823 (FEES) Amending Water and Sewer Rates Effective April 1st: Ehlers and Associates
- 13. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 2-24-2020
Loading the player...