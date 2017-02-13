- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
January 18, 2017 Legislative Worksession
Jan. 20 & 21, 2017 Strategic Planning Worksession
January 23, 2017 Work Session
January 23, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
February 13, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation of ACEC Engineering Award for Elm Creek Dam
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Approve Replacement of Public Works Trucks
4. Resolution No. 2017- Approving the Final Plat for the Reserve at Elm Creek Fourth Addition: Gonyea Companies (Project 2017-02)
5. Approve Final Payment to Rum River Contracting Company for Brittany Drive Area Mill and Overlay (Improvement Project No. 21508)
6. Appoint Representatives to Coordinate Fundraising and Planning for a River Gauge
7. Approve Resolution for the Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant for Consolidated Pool Funding Cities
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
8. Accept Resignation of Councilmember Eric Johnson (Ward 2) and Approve Process to Fill Vacant Position
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 2-13-2017
Loading the player...