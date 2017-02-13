3. Approve Replacement of Public Works Trucks



4. Resolution No. 2017- Approving the Final Plat for the Reserve at Elm Creek Fourth Addition: Gonyea Companies (Project 2017-02)



5. Approve Final Payment to Rum River Contracting Company for Brittany Drive Area Mill and Overlay (Improvement Project No. 21508)



6. Appoint Representatives to Coordinate Fundraising and Planning for a River Gauge



7. Approve Resolution for the Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant for Consolidated Pool Funding Cities