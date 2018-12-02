Champlin City Council 2-12-2018

2. Resolution No. 2018-02 Increasing Typical Utility and Street Fees and Trunk Source & Storage Fee



3. Resolution No. 2018-03 Increasing Northwest Area Sanitary Sewer and Storm Sewer Trunk Fees and Storm Sewer District 10A and 10B Fees



4. Resolution No. 2018-20 Authorizing Plans and Specifications for the Elm Creek Stream Restoration Phase III (Improvement Project No. 21720)



5. Resolution No. 2018-21 Designating the Local Governing Unit for Wetland Alterations as Required by the Wetland Conservation Act of 1991



6. Resolution No. 2018-22 Adopting the Certification to the 2019 Taxes the Cost of City Water Service Connection at 412 Garfield Avenue



7. Accept Resignation of Police Officer Kevin Wagman



8. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 794 Amending Chapter 106 Buildings and Building Regulations



9. Appointment of Finance Director



10. Appointment to Park and Recreation Commission



11. Resolution No. 2018-23 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering Bids for the 2018 Street Crack Seal Project (Improvement Project No. 21804)



12. Resolution No. 2018-24 Requesting a Speed Limit Study on French Lake Road from Dayton Road to Elm Creek Crossing



13. Approve Expanded Working Hours for the Mill Pond Shoreland and Aquatic Habitat Restoration Project (Improvement Project 21311)



14. Approve Change Order Nos. 2 and 3 Revising the Contract for the Mill Pond Shoreland and Aquatic Habitat Restoration Project (Improvement Project No. 21311)