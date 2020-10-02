Champlin City Council 2-10-2020

2. Approve Final Payment to Rachel Contracting, Inc. for Mill Pond Shoreland and Aquatic Habitat Restoration (Improvement Project No. 21311)



3. Approve Change Order No. 2 for the 2018 Street Improvement Project, Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No. 21801)



4. Approve Final Payment to Douglass-Kerr Underground LLC for Elm Creek Parkway Reconstruction (Improvement Project No 21705) and 2018 Street Improvement Project, Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No 21801)



6. Authorize use of Electronic Signatures for City Documents



7. Award License for the Sale of Consumer Fireworks to TNT Fireworks at 8600 - 114th Avenue N (Transient Merchant Tent in Cub Foods Parking Lot)



8. Resolution No. 2020-15 Establishing Procedures Relating to Compliance with Reimbursement Bond Regulations Under the Internal Revenue Code