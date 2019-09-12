- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
October 15, 2019 Work Session #2
October 28, 2019 Work Session
October 28, 2019 Work Session #2
November 19, 2019 Budget Work Session
November 25, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
December 9, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution No. 2019-92 Accepting Donations Received by the City of Champlin in 2019
3. Resolution No. 2019-93 Designating Official Depositories for 2020
4. Resolution No. 2019-94 Adopting the 2020 - 2029 Capital Improvement Plan
5. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 821 Amending Chapter 22 - Fees and Authorize use of a Publication Summary
6. Approve 2019 Business Licenses
7. Approve Final Payment to Blackstone for the Jefferson Bridge Restoration (Improvement Project No. 21719)
8. Resolution No. 2019-95 Approving the Cooperative and Subgrant Agreement for the Elm Creek Stream Restoration - Phase IV (Improvement Project No. 21913)
9. Approve Change Order No. 1 for T.H. 169 Landscaping Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21909)
10. Resolution No. 2019-96 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering Advertisement of Bids for Water Tower No. 1 Rehabilitation (Improvement Project No. 22003)
11. Appointment of Part-Time Receptionist
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. New Business
12. Resolution No. 2019-97 Adopting the 2020 Operating Budget and Setting a Tax Levy for 2020, and Resolution No. 2019-98 Adopting the 2020 Economic Development Authority Budget and Setting a Housing and Redevelopment Authority Tax Levy for 2020
13. First Reading of an Ordinance Rezoning Property, Resolution No. 2019-99 Approving a Preliminary Planned Unit Development Plan, Resolution No. 2019-100 Approving a Preliminary Plat and Resolution No. 2019-101 Approving a Site Plan for a 214
- 12. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 12-9-2019
Loading the player...