- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
December 9, 2019 Regular Session
- 6. BIlls
December 23, 2019
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Open Forum
- 9. Public Hearings
1. Mississippi Crossings
A. Resolution Nos. 2019-102 - 2019-113 Approving Vacation of Easements Encumbering the Final Plat of Champlin Mississippi Crossing
B. Resolution No. 2019-114 Approving the Vacation of a Portion of Downlin Avenue Right-of-Way Encumbering the Final Plat of Champlin Mississippi Crossing
- 10. New Business
2. Mississippi Crossings
A. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 822 Amending the City of Champlin Zoning Map Relative to Property Known as Lot 1, Block 1, Champlin Mississippi Crossing (Greco Project No. 2019-15)
B. Resolution No. 2019-115 Approving the Champlin Mississippi Crossings Final Planned Unit Development Plan (Greco Project No. 2019-15)
C. Resolution No. 2019-116 Approving the Final Plat for the Champlin Mississippi Crossings (Greco Project No. 2019-15)
- 11. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 12-23-2019
