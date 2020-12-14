Champlin City Council 12-14-2020

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Adoption of Minutes
- 6. Approval of Bills
- 7. Anouncemnts
- 8. Special Presentations
8.1 Shining Star Award Presentation / Years of Service Award
8.2 Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
11.1 Resolution Ordering Improvements for Dean Avenue, Improvement Project No. 22101
11.2 Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading, Adopt & Authorize Publication Summary of Ordinance Numbers 834, 835, 836 And 837, Amending Electric and Gas Franchise Fees
- 12. New Business
12.1 Resolutions Adopting 2021 Operating Budgets, And Setting 2021 Tax Levies for The City and Champlin Economic Development Authority
12.2 Resolution Approving A Conditional Use Permit To Construct An Attached Garage That Exceeds The 1,000 Square Foot Size Threshold At 7020 115 ½ Avenue North: Noel Schlegal (Project 2020-27)
12.3 Resolution Approving The Preliminary Plat and Final Plat of The Cedars Of Elm Creek Second Addition
12.4 Approve 2021 Business Licenses
12.5 Approve Bids and Award Contract For Replacement of R-22 Refrigeration System At The Ice Forum
12.6 Resolution Approving The Application For The 2021 James Metzen Mighty Ducks Grant Application For The Replacement Of The R-22 Refrigeration System At The Champlin Ice Forum
- 13 Adjournment
