4. Resolution No. 2016-83 Ordering the Feasibility Study for Mill and Overlay Improvements Within Anderson Estates (Improvement Project No. 21702)



5. Resolution No. 2016-84 Accepting the LCCMR/ENRTF Grant Agreement for Restoration of the Mill Pond (Improvement Project No. 21311)



6. Accept Land Conveyance



7. Approve 2017-2026 Capital Improvement Plan



8. Resolution No. 2016-85 Accepting Donations Received by the City of Champlin in 2016



9. Resolution No. 2016-86 Amending 2016 Adopted Budget



10. Approve 2017 Business Licenses



11. Champlin Utility Round Up Program



12. Appoitnment of Advisory Person to Ward 1 Council Candidate Interview Panel



13. Resolution No. 2016-87 Adopting City of Champlin Data Practices Procedures Policy



14. Approve 2017-2019 Teamsters Labor Agreement



15. Approve 2016 Update to the Financial Management Plan