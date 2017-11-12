Champlin City Council 12-11-2017

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Introductions/Roll Call
- 4. Agenda
- 5. Minutes
November 20, 2017 Work Session
November 27, 2017 Work Session
November 27, 2017 Regular Session
- 6. Bills:
December 11, 2017
- 7. Announcements
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Presentation Regarding Three Rivers Park District: Commissioner Jennifer Dejournett
2. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
3. Appointment of Part Time Community Service Officer
4. Resolution No. 2017-119 Designating Official Depositories for 2018
5. Approve 2018 - 2027 Capital Improvement Plan
6. Resolution No. 2017-120 Accepting Donations Received by the City of Champlin in 2017
7. Resolution No. 2017-121 Amending 2017 Adopted Budget
8. Resolution No. 2017-122 Establishing Polling Locations
9. Resolution No. 2017-123 Approving the Final Plat Known as Animal Hospital: City of Champlin and Elm Creek Animal Hospital (Project 2017-19)
10. Approve Final Change Order and Final Payment for the Mississippi River Shoreline Stabilization (Improvement Project No. 21509)
11. Approve Concession Vendor at Andrews Park in 2018)
12. Waive First Reading and Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 793 Amending Chapter 42-27 Regarding Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages at Andrews Park
13. Approve 2018 Business License
14. Appointment of Police Officer Mike Kennedy to Sergeant
15. Resolution No. 2017-124 Approving the Hennepin County Waste Delivery Agreement
- 10. Open Forum
- 11. Public Hearings
16. Resolution No. 2017-125 Adopting the 2018 Budget and Establishing Fund Appropriations, Resolution No. 2017-126 Approving a Tax Levy for 2018 Operating Budget Appropriations, and Resolution No. 2017-127 Approving a Tax Levy for 2018 EDA Operating Budget Appropriations
- 12. Unfinished Business
17. Resolution No. 2017-128 Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications and Ordering Street Improvement Withing the Charest Woodlawn Addition (Improvement Project No. 21801)
- 13. New Business
18. Resolution No. 2017-129 Requesting Hennepin County to Prepare a Speed Limit Study on Dayton Road Between Cartway and Sunrise Lane
- 19. Adjournment
Champlin City Council 12-11-2017
