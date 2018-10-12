Champlin City Council 12-10-2018

- 1. Call to Order
November 5, 2018 Work Session
November 13, 2018 Work Session
November 13, 2018 Canvass Board
November 27, 2018 Work Session
November 27, 2018 Regular Session
- 6. Bills
December 10, 2018
- 8. Special Presentations
1. Overview of Worksession Discussion
- 9. Consent Agenda
2. Resolution No. 2018-92 Accepting Donations Received by the City of Champlin in 2018
3. Resolution No. 2018-93 Designating Official Depositories for 2019
4. Resolution No. 2018-94 Approving the 2019-2028 Capital Improvement Plan
5. Approve 2019 Business Licenses
6. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 805 Amending Chapter 62 - Vegetation to Include Shade Tree Diseases and Pests (EAB)
7. Resolution No. 2018-95 Establishing Polling Locations
8. Approve Agreement with Metropolitan Council Environmental Services for the Use of Emery Farms Park and Outlot A, Elm Creek Commerce Center for Temporary Construction Facilities
9. Resolution No. 2018-96 Approving Pull Tabs to be Conducted by the Champlin Dayton Athletic Association (CDAA) at the Li'l Bar
10. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 806 Amending Chapter 22 - Fees and Authorize use of Publication Summary
- 11. Public Hearings
11. Resolution No. 2018-97 Directing the Preparation of Plans and Specifications and Ordering the 2019 Street Improvements (Improvement Project No. 21901)
- 12. New Business
12. Resolution No. 2018-98 Adopting a 2019 Operating Budget and Setting Tax Levy for 2019 and Resolution No. 2018-99 Adopting the 2019 Economic Development Authority Budget and Setting a Housing and Redevelopment Authority Tax Levy for 2019
13. Resolution No. 2018-100 Ordering a Feasibility Study for Street Improvements Within the White Oaks Addition/Rosemill Lane Area (Improvement Project No. 21803)
14. Resolution No. 2018-101 Approving Plans and Specifications and Ordering Bids for the Mill Pond Access Trails and Bridges (Improvement Project No. 21719)
