Champlin City Council 12-10-2018

2. Resolution No. 2018-92 Accepting Donations Received by the City of Champlin in 2018



3. Resolution No. 2018-93 Designating Official Depositories for 2019



4. Resolution No. 2018-94 Approving the 2019-2028 Capital Improvement Plan



5. Approve 2019 Business Licenses



6. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 805 Amending Chapter 62 - Vegetation to Include Shade Tree Diseases and Pests (EAB)



7. Resolution No. 2018-95 Establishing Polling Locations



8. Approve Agreement with Metropolitan Council Environmental Services for the Use of Emery Farms Park and Outlot A, Elm Creek Commerce Center for Temporary Construction Facilities



9. Resolution No. 2018-96 Approving Pull Tabs to be Conducted by the Champlin Dayton Athletic Association (CDAA) at the Li'l Bar



10. Waive First Reading, Conduct Second Reading and Adopt Ordinance No. 806 Amending Chapter 22 - Fees and Authorize use of Publication Summary